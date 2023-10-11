Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.45. 508,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 445,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.78 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 303.5% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 167,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 217,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 133,723 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

