PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GHY)

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GHY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1,785.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65,622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 197,103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,858 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 63,060 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

