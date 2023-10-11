Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.46

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.46 and last traded at $33.43, with a volume of 68364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,696,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,611,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

