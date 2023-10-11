Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.58

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.58 and last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 2909200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after buying an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the first quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 1,588,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,017,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.