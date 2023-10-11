Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 78.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, with a total value of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,012 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,139 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 45.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 101.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 171,608 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Foot Locker

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.