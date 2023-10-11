LGT Group Foundation Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 123.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.6% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $210,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 200,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,547,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 343,491 shares of company stock worth $66,448,080. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $206.00 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $218.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.79 and its 200-day moving average is $175.61.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

