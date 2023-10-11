LGT Group Foundation Sells 794 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $206.88 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $201.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

