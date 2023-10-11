LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 58,608 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,374,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,354,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $949,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,189,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $66.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

