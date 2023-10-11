Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $490.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $490.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

