Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bunge by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Bunge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Bunge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BG stock opened at $104.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.19. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 20.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

