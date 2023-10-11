LGT Group Foundation Sells 5,750 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Vicor were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 355.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,310,000 after acquiring an additional 976,973 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 298.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 821,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after acquiring an additional 615,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,680,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $355,740.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,996,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $527,949. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 1.39. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $98.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.97 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.77%. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

