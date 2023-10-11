Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.10% of Ambarella worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,047,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after buying an additional 319,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,208 shares in the company, valued at $422,172.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $187,600.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ambarella from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

Ambarella Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

