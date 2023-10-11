LGT Group Foundation Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.92.

In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,273,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.43. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $152.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $542.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.35 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 14.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

