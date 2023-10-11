LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,429 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in KT were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 9.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KT by 38.2% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 34,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of KT by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 32,582 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT by 5.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,288,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after buying an additional 604,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

