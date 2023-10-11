LGT Group Foundation Sells 3,320 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.12% of Materion worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 507,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $99.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Materion Co. has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $123.41.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.22 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. CL King boosted their target price on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $34,275.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

