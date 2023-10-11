Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:KFY opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

