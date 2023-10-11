Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $27,032,712.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,186,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $615,840.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,032,712.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,099 shares of company stock worth $15,385,001 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.