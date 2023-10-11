PT Astra International Tbk (PTAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on November 15th

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0883 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

PT Astra International Tbk Trading Down 1.9 %

PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60. PT Astra International Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

