Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $159.94

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $159.94 and last traded at $159.59, with a volume of 836213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.39.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,875,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

