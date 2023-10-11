Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.60

Revolution Bars Group plc (LON:RBG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.70 ($0.05), with a volume of 8928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.04).

Revolution Bars Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.90. The firm has a market cap of £8.71 million, a PE ratio of -378.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city center high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates bars under the Revolution and the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

