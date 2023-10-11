Contrasting CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Augmedix -57.70% -980.09% -57.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Augmedix $37.02 million 5.84 -$24.45 million ($0.56) -9.46

This table compares CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA 1 2 1 0 2.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 28.93%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Augmedix beats CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions. Its Pharmacy Information Systems segment develop and sell administrative and billing related software applications, which includes procuring and shipping, managing and controlling inventory, planning, performing, and monitoring retail activities for pharmacies. Hospital Information Systems segment develop and sells of clinical and administrative solutions for inpatient sector; healthcare services to acute care hospitals, rehabilitation centers, welfare institutions, multi-location hospital networks, healthcare regions, regional care organizations, medical laboratories, and radiologists. The Consumer & Health Management Information Systems segment provides software interfaces for data exchange, portals for retrieving data from the German outpatient healthcare market, medical decision support tools, medication and treatment databases for healthcare service providers, solutions for the insurance industry, and digital healthcare applications, consumer portals, and mobile apps; and operates telematics infrastructure business, which offers secure links, as well as security solutions for service providers. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Koblenz, Germany.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

