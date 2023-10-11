Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $237.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.68. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Free Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

