Financial Survey: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) & Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Renasant 0 5 0 0 2.00

Renasant has a consensus target price of $33.40, suggesting a potential upside of 27.63%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

27.6% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Renasant shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Renasant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 17.14% 10.12% 0.81% Renasant 20.47% 8.69% 1.10%

Risk and Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Renasant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $57.01 million 1.11 $12.93 million $1.85 7.30 Renasant $691.06 million 2.13 $166.07 million $2.98 8.78

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Pathfinder Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Renasant beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. It also provides commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; equipment financing and leasing; real estate1-4 family mortgage; real estatecommercial mortgage; real estateconstruction loans for the construction of single family residential properties, multi-family properties, and commercial projects; installment loans to individuals; and interim construction loans, as well as automated teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, call center, and treasury management services. The Insurance segment provides insurance agency services, such as commercial and personal insurance products through insurance carriers. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of wealth management and fiduciary services, including administration and management of trust accounts, such as personal and corporate benefit accounts, and custodial accounts, as well as accounting and money management for trust accounts; annuities, mutual funds, and other investment services through a third party broker-dealer; administrative and compliance services; and qualified retirement plans, IRAs, employee benefit plans, personal trusts, and estates. Renasant Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

