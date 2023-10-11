Financial Review: VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) versus iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF 0 0 0 0 0.00 VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF 0 27 1 0 2.33

Given VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is more favorable than iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF pays out -4,499.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A ($0.05) -1,116.14

Profitability

This table compares iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF N/A N/A N/A VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF beats iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

