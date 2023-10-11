PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) versus CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Head to Head Review

CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMG Holdings Group -7.27% -15.86% -5.83% PSQ N/A -22.94% -4.37%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CMG Holdings Group and PSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CMG Holdings Group and PSQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.25 $20,000.00 N/A N/A PSQ N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

PSQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc. operates a mobile app and website that offers disposable diapers and wipes under pro-family EveryLife brand. The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

