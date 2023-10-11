Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $591.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $46,111. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

