Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $53.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.68.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

NYSE:DT opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,093,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $135,423.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,032.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,385. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

