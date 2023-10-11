nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives $34.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

NCNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

NCNO opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. nCino has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that nCino will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,778 shares of company stock worth $7,906,543. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 425.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

