Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

OLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In related news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Robert Morvillo sold 4,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $27,410.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,638 shares in the company, valued at $487,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 7,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $44,100.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 672,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,969.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,831 shares of company stock valued at $742,106. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OLO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 93,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 855,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.21. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

