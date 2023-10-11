Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.
CTLT opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $77.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.24.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
