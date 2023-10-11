Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $23.14

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.54.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

