Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $36.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Insider Activity at Confluent
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 128.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Confluent Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
