Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $36.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,940.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $7,770,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $2,266,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 128.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2,001.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth $583,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.40. Confluent has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

