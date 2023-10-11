Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Target Price at $87.63

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC opened at $72.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200 day moving average of $73.25. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Articles

