McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $454.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Trading Up 0.6 %

McKesson stock opened at $454.50 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $454.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,593 shares of company stock worth $15,462,659. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.