SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2023

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SALRF. Pareto Securities upgraded SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SalMar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA Stock Performance

SalMar ASA stock opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. SalMar ASA has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Fish Farming, Sales & Industry, Icelandic Salmon, and SalMar Aker Ocean segments. It is involved in the broodstock, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF)

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.