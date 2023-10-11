Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $216.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total transaction of $705,005.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,665 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,880,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRI opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.19. Primerica has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.21%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

