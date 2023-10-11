TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives $5.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.97.

TAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $5.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE TAL opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 147,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

(Get Free Report

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.