Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
View Our Latest Report on TSLX
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sixth Street Specialty Lending
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.