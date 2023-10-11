Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.9% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $20.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

