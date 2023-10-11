Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$17.08

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.08.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.98. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.00.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

