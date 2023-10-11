OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Receives $15.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

