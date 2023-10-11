Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target at $215.83

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $142.74 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.76. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $145,627.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,294.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. &PARTNERS grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.