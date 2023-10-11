Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $5.48 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

GOSS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOSS

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.23. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $13.53.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after buying an additional 1,493,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,625,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,875,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 567,264 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,526,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.