RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th.

RFIL stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 13,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $35,268.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 643,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,702.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,971 shares of company stock valued at $90,012. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RF Industries in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

