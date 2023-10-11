Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $2.51 on Friday. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

