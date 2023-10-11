Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $4.80 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 6,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 636,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,902.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $37,961.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 88,473 shares of company stock valued at $503,942 over the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 20.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

