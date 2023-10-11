SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at SeaChange International

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Featured Stories

