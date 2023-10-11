SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Activity at SeaChange International
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 8,655 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $39,986.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,632.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SeaChange International
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.