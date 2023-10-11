PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PotlatchDeltic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a maintains rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of PCH opened at $45.09 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after buying an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth about $129,467,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

