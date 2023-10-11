Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5,883.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

