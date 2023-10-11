Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Onconova Therapeutics
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
