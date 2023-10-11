Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 million. Research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

